At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, the council unanimously passed to extend the masking ordinance until the coronavirus transmission rate drops below the “substantial” spread threshold in Centre County.

The Board of Health met on Jan. 4 to review the current state of the coronavirus in the State College area and recommended the masking ordinance.

As defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there must be fewer than 50 weekly cases per 100,000 residents registered in Centre County to be under the threshold.

The Board of Health said it will continue to reassess the ordinance, “taking into consideration the CDC guidelines, Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the current transmission rates and other data for Centre County, advice from epidemiologists, and any new information on variants."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE