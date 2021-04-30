In honor of National Bike Month in May, State College will host 15 different virtual and solo bike events for the community to participate in.

The newest event this year is "Push the Pedal" where residents are encouraged to complete in at least 10 biking adventures. Those who participate have the opportunity to win a $100 gift card to a local bike shop.

On May 21, one quarterly event will encourage community members to leave their cars at home on National Bike to Work Day.

Throughout May and June, Centre Bike and Munch will allow riders to support local restaurants by riding their bikes to an establishment, purchasing food and submitting a selfie for a chance to win another gift card to a local bike shop.

Other events throughout the month include a bike scavenger hunt, Bike Month Bingo, Municipal Bike Chats and Spring Bike Anywhere Friday.

More information on the events can be found by contacting Trish Meek at (814) 231-3050 or email at tmeek@crcog.net.