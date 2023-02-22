At its Oct. 17, 2022, meeting, the State College Borough Council unanimously passed a “resolution to promote safe and stable housing to all renters” to address housing issues with the borough. At its meeting on Dec. 19, the annual budget that was passed will provide funding for the position of a housing specialist.

The resolution was brought forth by Central PA United, an organization involved in politics and community advancement.

One of the main issues CPAU focuses on is housing, and it “did a bunch of groundwork” for this bill, according to Gopal Balachandran, borough council member and assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State Law.

The voters in State College wanted to see the housing issues addressed, so CPAU “went out and knocked on thousands and thousands of doors of renters to learn about their housing experiences,” Shirley Gorski, the Centre County organizer of CPAU, said.

Through this community canvassing, CPAU heard “horror” stories about the “dilapidated” living conditions of these tenants, CPAU member and software engineer Matt Herndon said.

For instance, one community member said they had a leak in the ceiling and notified the landlord, Herndon said.

“Months go by and they don’t even use their bedroom because they’re afraid they’re going to die when the ceiling falls in on them in their sleep,” Herndon said.

CPAU also learned about the “imbalance of power among tenants and landlords,” Gorski said.

The organization learned of other issues that State College borough tenants face — including higher rental rates, lack of knowledge about tenant rights and the resources available for them, “substandard housing conditions,” unknown landlords and illegal activities.

The housing specialist will be a “point person” for tenants to reach out “if they have issues involving landlord-tenant, their housing and the habitability of their housing — which was not there before,” Balachandran said.

This special position means that tenants no longer have to “post on a Facebook group and hope” that something will be done or someone will notice, Herndon said. Now, there’s a specific person to contact when tenants are in need of assistance.

Part of the bill’s objectives is working with the Centre Region Council of Governments in providing a database for accessing information about “inspection results, code violations [and] remedial actions,” according to Gorski.

The database is geared toward “allowing more transparency” since landlords have access to tenants’ histories. Gorski said the tenants should have access to this information to “level the field.”

Another of the bill’s focal points, for Gorski, is providing access to legal representation and services for supporting tenants fighting evictions. According to Gorski, “81% of landlords have a lawyer, but only 3% of tenants” have one.

This objective carries over into preventing homelessness, because not only are tenants evicted out of their home, but many have their records tarred in the process, “so they can’t find a home in the future,” Gorski said.

According to Balachandran, the actions of a municipal government have a ripple effect on other nearby local governments, so this bill could be “really meaningful in impacting the rules in other places.”

“This is the first [tenant] bill of rights that’s been passed in Centre County,” Gorski said.

She said she hopes State College can be a model for surrounding counties and regions on how to address housing crises.

“Any renter in State College — no matter their age, no matter their race, no matter their income — should have safe and stable housing,” Herndon said.

Laws exist that prohibit inadequate housing, but the tenants need a way to access that information and services that improve their living conditions, according to Herndon.

The resources this bill will provide will “empower tenants to be able to make sure their housing meets their needs,” Balachandran said.

For Gorski, she said she hopes the bill ensures that for “our working class and tenants that their voices are heard, and their needs are addressed.”

“It envisions a future where safe, affordable housing is a reality for everyone in State College.”

