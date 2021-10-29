The State College Borough Council announced it stands with the Penn State student organizations opposing Uncensored America's upcoming Milo Yiannopoulus “Pray the Gay Away” event on Wednesday.

The borough approved a statement of opposition made by Jesse Barlow, Borough Council president and Penn State professor, on the grounds that the event incites violence and hate speech.

“As President Barlow has stated, the borough has taken stand after stand and passed laws to protect the LGBTQ community, along with other marginalized people, and we need to continue that protection,” said Councilman Evan Myers.

The borough said it supports the joint statement released by Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color condemned the upcoming British alt-right political commentator's event.

Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to the planned campus visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

Also, in a statement Monday, Penn State officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos, the Penn State College Democrats condemned the visit Tuesday and Penn State THON condemned the event Wednesday.

The university, however, announced it will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos because of a possible violation of First Amendment “expressive rights,” according to Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.

The borough approved support of the Penn State Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity's “Love is Louder” event from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall, which is being held in response to the Milo Yiannopoulos event.

