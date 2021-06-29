State College’s Schlow Centre Region Library reopened June 3 for browsing and in-person book pick-up after offering virtual programming throughout the pandemic. The library has engaged with the community despite the circumstances and will continue to do so with the reopening.

Lisa Rives Collens, Schlow Centre Region Library director, said decisions for how the library operates for the return to in person were based on community member and patron feedback.

“We’ve been using community expectations as our guiding principle,” Collens said. “We released a survey a few months ago about what people expect for in-person browsing, and feedback from families — in particular with young children — said they would feel comfortable and excited to come if masking was enforced.”

Currently, masking is enforced inside the library, Collens said, and the library is also looking at how other community entities with young children, such as State College Area School District and summer camp programs, are operating to help with decision making in the coming months.

The pandemic brought new opportunities for virtual engagement to the library, Collens said.

For example, the library was able to provide virtual meetings with a “wider, more diverse range of authors” compared to in-person meetings in the past where the library would pay not only an author’s fee but travel costs as well.

“The community really loved those engagement opportunities in person before,” Collens said. “But now, we’ve discovered how we can increase this virtually with more authors for the same amount of money, so we’re hoping for these types of events to continue.”

The library has been open for in-person browsing for almost a month, and Collens said the “excitement” she and the community feels has shown.

“The very first day we were open felt like the library has come alive again,” Collens said. “The excitement, energy and connections ignites again with the patrons and community now that everyone is able to come back inside.”

Collens said it’s also “thrilling” to have more open shelves again.

“Seeing some of the collection areas have empty shelf space has been one of my favorite things about being back in person,” Collens said. “Just from looking around, you can see that people are so excited to come in and take more materials than they would’ve if they were just browsing on the online catalogues.”

The library “continued to offer access” throughout the virtual year, Collens said. Now, the library will operate with a mixed mode of services, such as virtual ESL classes, children and adult services, and pick-up and doorside services.

“We’re continuing to offer a range of services for people who don’t feel comfortable coming into the library yet because we want to make sure access is open for everyone,” Collens said.

Paula Bannon, head of children’s services, coordinates the summer reading program among other events. Recently, the library hosted a virtual reptile exhibit with the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Lancaster, Bannon said.

Bannon said the return to in person has been “wonderful” so far, and the library is “lucky to have the support of the community.” The library will continue to offer its Storytime event series with virtual and in-person options this summer.

“I love seeing the little kids walk in and their faces light up when they see all of the wonderful things the children’s department has,” Bannon said. “It is an amazing feeling to be a part of the community and have everyone be so filled with joy when they walk through our doors.”

Amy Caputo, communications manager, has worked for the library for one year and started during the pandemic. She graduated from Penn State in 1986 with a degree in journalism.

“The energy in the building has been amazing since we opened the doors back up to the community this month,” Caputo said. “It is important for people to know that Schlow was providing services for the majority of the year in different ways with a lot of adapting.”

Caputo said the library is “humbled by the fact that people love Schlow so much” and will continue to adapt in the coming months to see if it needs to adjust its plans.

“We’ve taken a step-by-step approach based on feedback from our patrons,” Caputo said. “Our first stage was in May when we opened up lobby services for people to pick up their books, movies or things they reserved from our online catalogue.”

Schlow will continue to host virtual programming with registrations available on its website even though the library doors are open again.

“The community has been so patient and understanding, and now we’re thrilled to see people back in the building so we can be a resource,” Caputo said. “The spirit of the library is coming back to life.”

