Those with disabilities are 82% more likely to be physically active if their doctor recommends it, however only 44% received a physical activity recommendation from their doctor as of 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — so a State College-based fitness program is trying to change that.

Happy Valley FitLink, an inclusive wellness community for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families and caregivers, was founded by 2020 Penn State graduate Jacob Corey and Jonna Belanger, Penn State assistant teaching professor of kinesiology.

FitLink started because Corey felt like the local community “needed more inclusion access.”

During Corey’s senior year at Penn State, he volunteered at LifeLink, a program that serves "special-needs students between the ages of 18 and 21,” in the HUB-Robeson Center for one of its group exercise classes.

“At one of the parent meet-and-greets that they had, I had a couple of parents come up and ask me about different resources within their community to allow their children to be physically active,” Corey said. “After trying to find resources that were available for them, I realized that there really wasn’t any opportunity for individuals with disabilities to be physically active.”

Corey said the options he found were “very limited” and had “a lot of barriers,” like financial barriers, hence why he and Belanger started Happy Valley FitLink as a completely free program.

After his realization of the lack of fitness programs in State College for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Corey reached out to Belanger, a professor he’d had his sophomore year for a disability support class.

The two collaborated with Penn State to set up a fitness class for the following spring semester in 2020.

“January was our first class, and then due to the pandemic, everything shut down,” Corey said. “We kind of rethought our vision, went on Zoom and just opened access up to everybody within the entire community.”

During the beginning of the pandemic, FitLink had about “10 to 12 friends” joining its classes each week. Currently, class size depends on the class itself.

“Our cardio drumming class on Wednesdays is probably our most popular class, and that gets around 20 individuals,” Corey said. “At our Saturday class at the YMCA, we range from about 12 to 15, and then our Sunday Zoom classes are typically a bit smaller — we normally get about five to 10 individuals.”

“Cardio drumming” replicates Zumba, where participants have an exercise ball and pool noodles, which they use as drum sticks, and do cardio moves to music.

Participants enjoy that class activity so much that FitLink has begun to incorporate it into its Saturday classes as well.

Katie Jones, an intern with Happy Valley FitLink, said the program “usually [does] a couple of cardio drumming songs” on Saturdays because “everyone loves them.”

After that, FitLink usually does another activity, like exercise Jenga or a themed activity. Jones (senior-kinesiology) said FitLink had a Super Bowl-themed class in March.

Sunday’s Zoom class is similar to Saturday’s classes, starting with a warm-up and some cardio drumming songs, a main activity and a cool down. However, the individuals joining from Zoom are people who aren’t necessarily in State College. FitLink has friends joining them from California, Tennessee and Michigan.

Kaitlyn LaGrow, an intern with Happy Valley Fitlink, said this program is “working to create a community.”

“By putting an emphasis on forming relationships between our members and all of our interns here, we’re able to build up that community and challenge them physically and mentally,” LaGrow (senior-rehabilitation human services) said.

Maggie Shannon, another intern with Happy Valley FitLink, said the program is “a great escape” for individuals who participate.

“We obviously provide them with opportunities for exercise and fitness, but I feel like they can really form relationships with everyone that participates, even us,” Shannon (junior-kinesiology) said. “I’ve created some great friendships, and I’ve only been here three months. I think it’s a really cool way to meet people along with exercise.”

Belanger also said the community is “unique,” which is “the biggest part.”

“These are our interns that have volunteered and asked to be a part of this, but now, this is a part of them,” Belanger said. “They’ve helped us grow and provided space for our individuals, but our individuals have provided a space for them as well to grow.”

Tess Wright also emphasized the impact that the community aspect of FitLink had on her and why she chose to intern with the program.

“I was volunteering at the cardio drumming classes on Wednesdays, and I really liked it,” Wright (senior-kinesiology) said. “I expected to just be there to help things run smoothly, but I was really surprised that after two or three weeks they all knew my name.”

Her personal experience extended far past a first-name basis with the students, however.

“They know something I had mentioned the week before, they would ask me about the [graduate] schools I was applying to,” Wright said. “One student still congratulates me on my grad school acceptance every week I see him. The students I met there really encouraged me.”

For Shannon, the skills she’s learned from FitLink have made her “more open-minded.”

“Learning to accommodate to different populations is a skill that I think anyone going into any field should have,” Shannon said. “It’s been great to have an active experience forming relationships with people.”

Jones said FitLink has helped her to be able to “think on her feet” more — as a student and as a person.

“If one exercise doesn’t work for someone, you have to think of what else they could do right on the spot and how to engage that same area you were trying to work on before,” Jones said. “I think it’s going to help me so much in grad school and in my career.”

Wright said her experience as an intern with FitLink has exposed her to the capabilities that people have.

“It’s been great to meet these students and participants and really learn that everyone has a lot of potential and a lot that they’re able to do,” Wright said. “This has taught me not to limit people right off the bat and has helped me to start from what someone is able to do and has the ability to do and work up from there.”

LaGrow described her experience as “always fun.”

“Working in this fun and engaging community has really opened my eyes to a lot,” LaGrow said. “Overall, it’s a great space to be in, [it] puts you in a good [mindset] for the rest of the week. It’s just fun.”

