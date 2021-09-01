The H&M clothing store in downtown State College at 118 S. Fraser St. is set to close permanently, starting Sept. 19, according to an H&M customer service representative.

The reason behind the store’s closure is unknown, as the representative said information is “internal.”

The store is still operating with its hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday until Sept. 19.

