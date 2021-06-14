The Makery in downtown State College may have moved across the street, but its dedication to providing creativity to the community remained.

As of May 1, State College’s arts and craft studio The Makery moved to 123 S. Fraser St., near the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza downtown. The store offers services from in-studio classes to party events for all ages.

The Makery will function relatively the same in its new location, however, it will no longer host large-scale parties. Smaller parties — around 25 people or less — are ideal, Amy Frank, The Makery’s director, said.

“We realized after a couple years that we are here to provide art classes for our community. We wanted to focus on this as opposed to hosting large parties,” Frank said. “We got a smaller space for more efficiency… Our goal is to bring joy and delight to downtown State College through creativity.”

Along with the change in space, the art store also had a change in interior design. Frank described its new colored chairs as a “rainbow delight” and the new interior as “straight out of a movie.”

Penn State students are encouraged to come in and take open studio classes centered around crafting accessories to hang in living spaces, Frank said.

“We have studio Saturdays, it's [11 a.m. to 3 p.m.] You can drop in without a reservation. We have these fun and diverse kits we create ourselves,” Frank said. “The most popular ones are the wooden mandolin jewelry kit, bohemian fiber wreath kit and landscape collage.”

There are around five available tables for each session that can hold up to 10 students. Though walk-ins are welcome if there are enough seats, Frank said reservations can also be made beforehand.

The Makery also allows students who know how to use sewing machines to create their own football game day apparel. Those who bring shirts in can customize their attire with special patterns and ribbon.

“I had a great time at The Makery when I went a few months ago at [its former] location. It was a great way for my friends and I to get out of our apartment,” Sydney Brennan said. “I still have the dream catcher I made hanging up above my bed.”

Brennan (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) also said she enjoyed the studio’s atmosphere and the staff’s hospitality.

“One of the best parts of The Makery is how sweet their staff is and how helpful they were the whole time,” Brennan said. “I definitely would recommend going here to anyone looking for a fun activity to do downtown.”

The Makery also specializes in hosting parties and events where families are invited to bring their children for various classes, open studios and events, including an annual summer camp.

A local State College mother, Tracy Burschlag, frequently brings her child Stacy to The Makery and said it is always a delightful experience.

“I love bringing Stacy to The Makery — she absolutely loves attending the open studios and classes,” Burschlag said. “She has always been into art, so I was thrilled when I found this place through a friend.”

Burshlag said she recommends parents host birthday parties at the shop because she said it is a great and flexible place for both parents and children.

“Coming to birthday parties here was always a fun time for Stacy, too. She has come here a few times for her friends’ parties and always loved them,” Burschlag said. “Every time she comes here, she always comes home with an amazing piece of art that she can hang or place in her room.”

