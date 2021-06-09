It’s a Tuesday evening in downtown State College. The work day just ended, the time reads 5:45 p.m. and live music can be heard from afar.

The noise is coming from 3 Dots Downtown, an arts innovation organization located on Beaver Avenue that just launched its “Tuesdays on the Terrace” series.

Tuesdays on the Terrace is a “weekly community block party” from 5-8 p.m. that welcomes the public free of charge, according to Erica Quinn, executive director of 3 Dots.

Quinn said every week will feature live music, different food and drink vendors, featured community activities, and “different surprises.”

“We are just really excited to see the community come together again,” Quinn said. “What makes 3 Dots, 3 Dots is all of the different community partners and individuals who we know who are really excited to come together and connect with people.”

Quinn said coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, more people will be comfortable with spending time outside, which is what sparked the idea to turn 3 Dots’ terrace into a “placemaking adventure.”

The kickoff event on June 1 featured an open mic and a performance by artist Joe Miller, a bike repair clinic and demo by Centred Outdoors and the Harvest Fields Community Trails, art by sculptor Yiwei Leo Wang with his Faux Venus exhibit, drinks served by Big Spring Spirits, and food from the Sher Halal Gyro cart.

According to Quinn, the opening event was “well attended” and had a “stellar beginning.”

“[It’s] a place to meet your old friends and meet your new friends,” Quinn said. “[It’s] a place to be celebratory, a place to experience joy, a place to be surprised and a place to be connected with people.”

Jason Adams, one of the music and community coordinators responsible for selecting the event’s entertainment, said “all talents are welcome,” and “everyone” can be involved.

Every week, there will be one featured artist who is guaranteed a spot, but anyone who likes to read poetry, sing songs, play guitar, juggle or dance is welcome too, according to Adams.

“It's about having fun and bringing the community together,” Adams said. “It’s about making a safespace and a fun spot to be and to come and feel like home on a Tuesday afternoon after work.”

Spud Marshall , the innovation director of 3 Dots, said the event was a way to let the community know the space was reopening.

“After our event last week, I think people are very hungry and yearning for gatherings like this,” Marshall said.

The goal of Tuesdays on the Terrace is to “give people a sense of normalcy” and to be a “consistent presence,” according to Marshall.

“3 Dots is one of those community spaces that I think a lot of people lean on — it’s a safe space for a lot of groups, and so not having that in the picture for the past year was a little difficult for folks,” Marshall said.

So far, the series has been a “cool collaborative opportunity” for Marshall.

“3 Dots is staffed by a very, very small team and mostly volunteers,” Marshall said. “We've had lots of people in the community [come and] help out.”

More information about 3 Dots’ Tuesdays on the Terrace series can be found here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE