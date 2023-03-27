Early one morning, Penn State associate professor of journalism Russell Frank woke up to the sounds of male voices singing the national anthem.

Frank later found out that a nearby fraternity had “pledges” sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For Frank, living next to college students was a “funny” experience and was “at worst, an annoyance.”

Frank said he used to live on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Hetzel Street — down the road from Fraternity Row.

Once, fraternity brothers decided to rake Frank’s lawn because they needed the leaves for an autumn-themed party.

Before becoming a professor, Frank was a columnist for the Centre Daily Times and wrote about the students. He even published a book called “Among the Woo People: A Survival Guide for Living in a College Town.”

Frank said he’s only had to call the cops for noise about “three or four times” in the 16 years of living there, but that’s not the only negative experience he’s had with college students.

One morning, Frank woke up to an empty back porch, where there had been outdoor furniture.

“I had this impression that a lot of Penn State students regarded State College as, sort of, a free zone, where you could do whatever you want,” Frank said. “No, this is a real town with real people living in it.”

A story similar to Frank’s reached President of the Highlands Civic Association Mark Huncik.

According to its website, the Highlands neighborhood is the residential area located just past downtown between Beaver Avenue and Easterly Parkway, and from University Drive to Atherton Street. The neighborhood has student rental properties and family-owned homes.

“We have porch furniture that seems to gain legs and end up on another side of the neighborhood,” Huncik said.

The HCA meets once a month to discuss projects and concerns of the neighborhood. Huncik said the meetings don’t attract students; however, the community members “love” to see students attend.

Huncik lives in the southern part of the Highlands, near Easterly Parkway, and doesn’t get a lot of interaction with students. As president of the neighborhood, Huncik said he’s heard stories about home invasion, theft and medical emergencies.

He described residents as “first responders.”

Once, a student attempted to “crawl through a window” of a house and got injured, Huncik said. Instead of “treating them like an intruder, which they literally were,” the resident helped the student get medical attention.

“We want to be first responders because we want everybody to be safe,” Huncik said. “Our hope is that we don’t ever find somebody like that or have to call the police or the emergency services for somebody.”

Huncik has also heard other stories, like missing bicycles that are found “in the bushes down the street.”

While in kindergarten, Penn State Altoona student and State College native Rachel Stauffer lived in an apartment complex near the university and next to students, but when her bike went missing, she never found it.

“To this day, I have no idea where it went, but I could hear [the student neighbors] outside, and they took it and started riding it,” Stauffer (sophomore-photojournalism) said.

Stauffer said she chose the 2+2 route because it was close to family but far enough to “still have a college experience.

Stauffer’s parents work at the university, and she would sometimes interact with college students, which she said was sometimes “weird.”

“They would treat me like I was their little brother or sister,” Stauffer said. “I would go there after school sometimes, and they would help me with my math homework or my English homework.”

Even though the college students were helpful, Stauffer and her family were impeded by their activities. She said that growing up, she “hated football season” because of how packed State College would get. Student holidays, like State Patty’s Day, left the Stauffers stuck in the house.

Overall, Stauffer said State College is a “nice place to raise a family” as long as they’re “far enough away from campus.”

