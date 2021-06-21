The 3/20 Coalition joined the State College Borough Council meeting Monday to address the removal of the Memorial for Black Lives, which was erected to mark the anniversary George Floyd's death.

George Floyd was a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day in 2020 and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.

The memorial was taken down on Sunday by the borough, a day after local Juneteenth celebrations were held and led by Black community leaders.

Locals, members of the 3/20 Coalition and students spoke out about the memorial's sudden removal, and the council announced it will work toward rebuilding the memorial in the near future.

“If those photos were of white men or women, would it have made a difference?” co-founder of 3/20 Coalition Tierra Williams said. "...We were told by the council that the memorial was removed due to the decaying of flowers... The borough said that we should honor those who are dead within a graveyard. However, they agreed with 3/20 Coalition and I that it was bad timing and unintentional.”

Williams said the borough has not been an ally of the Black community throughout the past year and ceases to acknowledge this.

“The fact that the borough could conduct someone to do this — and the fact that those instructed to do so would proceed to do this — truly disturbs me,” Williams said. "...There are still no words to describe the pain I felt when I saw this, this morning.”

3/20 Coalition member Melody Morrishill said none of the members of the coalition or those involved in the making of the memorial were contacted about its removal.

State College local Steven Baska said he appreciates that the council took responsibility for removing the memorial, but he also said he believes this has been a recurring behavior from the borough.

“In my view, it seems this example of what happened is one of many of a repeated pattern in the State College borough, where they will acknowledge it, walk back and apologize,” Baska said. “It seems like a continued pattern without understanding the struggles of the African American community.”

Baska said the borough should get more serious about the severity of this continuous issue, and he said it should get better with both listening and taking action toward the representation of the Black community within State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE