The Pugh Street parking garage in State College will be closed from Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. until Monday, June 27 at 6 a.m. for necessary repairs and coatings to the parking facility, according to the Borough of State College Parking Department.

Those with Pugh permits and transient vehicles are asked to park at the Fraser Street and Beaver Avenue garages while necessary construction takes place, according to a release.

The McAllister Street parking deck’s first floor will also be open to the public and transient parkers, while the second and third floor of the deck will be reserved for McAllister Deck permit holders only, according to the release.

Those with questions regarding parking limitations can contact the Parking Department at 814-278-4769.

The Pugh Street parking garage has been open in State College since 1971 and is the second-largest public parking facility in downtown State College.

