State College Interim Mayor Ron Filippelli proclaimed the month of October as LGBTQ History Month during State College's Borough Council meeting Monday.

“The municipality of State College is committed to social justice, equity, mutual respect and a celebration of identity as fundamental aspects of fostering a vibrant and engaged community,” Filippelli said.

Throughout LGBTQ History Month, many days will be recognized including:

International Lesbian Day on Oct. 8

National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11

International Pronouns Day on Oct. 20

Spirit Day on Oct. 21

LGBTQ Center Awareness Day on Oct. 19

Asexual Awareness Week throughout Oct. 24-30

Intersex Day of Awareness on Oct. 26

Within the proclamation, State College borough said it is committed to both protecting the rights of each LGBTQ resident and promoting an inclusive and safe community.

