The State College Police Department reported a 10-year old-male from the south State College borough area as missing.

According to a release, the juvenile was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at his place of residence. He is described as 4-foot-8 and 70 pounds. Additionally, he was last seen in a gray Penn State hooded sweatshirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.

The SCPD said anyone who may have information should contact the department at 814-234-7150 or call 911.