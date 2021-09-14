State College Police

a State College Police car sits outside of an apartment complex located on Bradley Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in State College, PA.

The State College Police Department asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a recumbent exercise bike.

Exercise Bike Theft 9-14-21

The theft occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to State College police, and the department is investigating the incident.

According to State College police, the individuals stole a recumbent exercise bike from the area of Hamilton Plaza — located at 258 W. Hamilton Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are encouraged to call State College police at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags