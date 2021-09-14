The State College Police Department asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a recumbent exercise bike.

The theft occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to State College police, and the department is investigating the incident.

According to State College police, the individuals stole a recumbent exercise bike from the area of Hamilton Plaza — located at 258 W. Hamilton Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are encouraged to call State College police at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports 10th known forcible sex offense of fall semester Penn State reported its 10th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, accord…