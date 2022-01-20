The State College Police Department is requesting information regarding a harassment incident from Jan. 12, according to a Thursday release.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when a white male allegedly followed two female students from near Gumby's Pizza to the 500 block of South Pugh Street, the release said. The SCPD said the male allegedly tried to get the females to "go to his place of residence."

The male, who has blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket, allegedly injured one of the female students by pushing her to the ground after both females ignored his advances, according to the SCPD.

The release said the male then allegedly "fled down" East Fairmount Avenue toward South Allen Street.

Police said the male may have been at Champs Downtown earlier that night, based on "statements made by the suspect."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online, the release said.

