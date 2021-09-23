Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department asked for the community's assistance Thursday in identifying an alleged home invasion burglary suspect for an investigation.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the PNC Bank located at 122 E. College Ave., according to State College police.

The suspect was described by police as a college-aged white male with curly ginger hair. He was wearing black shorts, a dark colored shirt and VANS shoes at the time of the alleged incident, according to State College Police.

Burglary suspect SCPD Sept. 23, 2021

Individuals with any information on the suspect are encouraged to call State College Police at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

