On Monday, State College police requested the public's assistance for an investigation into the use of counterfeit money.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 21, an individual allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills at Rapid Transit Sports and attempted to use it at Appalachian Outdoors, the State College Police Department said.

The pictured individual is allegedly part of an investigation into the use of the counterfeit money, according to the SCPD release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip online.

