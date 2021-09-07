The State College Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident Monday.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Brush Valley Road, and police said the vehicle is a “dark red, mid 2000s, F-250 or 350 extended cab truck.”

The vehicle struck an oncoming occupied vehicle and then fled the scene, according to police.

Police said the truck was last seen heading westbound on Brush Valley Road and should have minor damages to the driver's side door and window.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150 or send in an anonymous tip on its website.

