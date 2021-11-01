The State College Police Department asked for the public’s assistance Monday in identifying the operator or owner of a vehicle spotted in the area where the Fullington bus station armed robbery occurred Sunday.

According to Lt. Chad Hamilton, the suspect was driving a Volkswagen Passat.

On Sunday, Penn State reported a dangerous person at near 152 N. Atherton St. — the Greyhound bus station — via a University Park Alert.

The suspect is allegedly a Black male in his 30s to 40s between 6 foot and 6-foot-1. Additionally, he is allegedly approximately 230 pounds, has a salt and pepper beard and was wearing a black disposable face mask, according to the SCPD.

He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and zipped to the chin and white lettering on the front," the SCPD said. He was allegedly wearing black pants, and the whites of the suspect's eyes were "jaundiced."

Hamilton said the SCPD received roughly 16 calls after Penn State sent out the alert.

The department responded to each call but found “no articulable evidence” to connect any events to the armed robbery, Hamilton said.

After the University Park Alert told individuals to seek shelter, secure doors, be silent and be still, Hamilton said the SCPD believes it caused “mass hysteria.”

“Penn State’s alert was a bit premature,” Hamilton said in a police briefing. “The community was not at risk.”

Hamilton said while it was good the university sent out the alert, the wording was a bit vague.

A large number of calls reporting suspicious activity came from The Maxxen and Cedarbrook at the Canyon after the robbery, the SCPD said, but police found nothing to connect the events.

The SCPD encouraged anyone with information on the suspect to call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

