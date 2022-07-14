On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in criminal mischief.

The male suspect allegedly damaged the elevator in the Beaver Avenue Parking Garage on Wednesday at approximately 11:12 p.m., according to the release.

The SCPD asked for anyone who has information regarding this incident to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on its website.

