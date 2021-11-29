You are the owner of this article.
State College police seek assistance in identifying individuals allegedly associated with assault

State College Police

a State College Police car sits outside of an apartment complex located on Bradley Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in State College, PA.

The State College Police Department asked Monday for the public's help in identifying two individuals allegedly associated with an assault downtown.

State College Police Department request to identify Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

The assault allegedly occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 20 near El Jefe's Taqueria, the SCPD said.

The first individual, according to the SCPD, is a "college age male" and has brown or blonde hair, facial hair and was wearing a navy blue "Cape May" sweatshirt. The other individual, who "appears to be a male," has dark hair and was wearing a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, the SCPD said.

They were last seen "leaving the location walking west" on East Calder Way, according to the SCPD.

State College police said anyone with information on the individuals should call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

