On Monday, the State College Police Department requested the public’s help in identifying a male who allegedly struck another male in the face.

The incident allegedly occurred at 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the lobby of The Standard at State College near the elevators, according to the SCPD.

The SCPD encouraged anyone with information on the suspect to call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+2 State College Police Department seeking identification of individual involved in indecent exposure The State College Police Department asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying an old…