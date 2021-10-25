Police training (State College Police Department)

On Monday, the State College Police Department requested the public’s help in identifying a male who allegedly struck another male in the face.

The incident allegedly occurred at 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the lobby of The Standard at State College near the elevators, according to the SCPD.

The SCPD encouraged anyone with information on the suspect to call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

