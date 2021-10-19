The State College Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying two individuals allegedly involved in a recent theft.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Thursday at Prospectors Mount Nittany Rib Company at 333 Benner Pike, according to State College police.

If anyone has information on the suspects, State College police said to call (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

