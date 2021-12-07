State College police seek assistance in identifying 5 males allegedly involved in fraternity spray painting

The State College Police Department is looking to identify five males allegedly involved in spray painting graffiti on the outside of the Sigma Pi fraternity house downtown on Saturday.

The incident allegedly occurred around 11:49 p.m., according to the SCPD.

State College police said anyone with information on the individuals should call the department at 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

