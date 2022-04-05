Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

On Tuesday, State College police requested the public's assistance in identifying two males allegedly involved in destroying private property.

The males were captured on a surveillance camera on Saturday at 611 E. Beaver Ave., the State College Police Department said.

SCPD request to identify April 5, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip online.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags