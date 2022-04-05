On Tuesday, State College police requested the public's assistance in identifying two males allegedly involved in destroying private property.

The males were captured on a surveillance camera on Saturday at 611 E. Beaver Ave., the State College Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip online.

