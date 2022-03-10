The State College Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Old Boalsburg Road and Boal Avenue, where police found a pedestrian "unresponsive" and "dead on scene," according to a Thursday release.

The pedestrian was allegedly jogging across Boal Avenue at the intersection of Old Boalsburg Road when the pedestrian "subsequently ran into the path of an oncoming truck and was struck," the preliminary investigation found.

According to the release, SCPD, Center Lifelink EMS, Boalsburg Fire Department, Patton Township Police Department and the Centre County Coroner's Office assisted on the scene.

SCPD detectives and an "accident reconstructionist" are continuing the investigation, the release said.

State College police said anyone with information regarding the crash should call the department at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website.

