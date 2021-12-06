State College police respond to Mount Nittany Expressway vehicle crash resulting in one death

The State College Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with one fatality at approximately 10:48 a.m. Monday morning, according to a release.

A tractor trailer and a passenger car collided on Mount Nittany Expressway, the SCPD said.

The passenger car, traveling east, allegedly crossed into the “opposing lane," according to the preliminary investigation, which led to a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The roadway was then "partially closed" for about four hours for investigation and removal, the SCPD said.

The SCPD said it will not release the name of the driver of the passenger car who died until all “proper notifications” have been made.

