On Wednesday, the State College Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying the owner or driver and a passenger of a vehicle involved in high speed driving, according to a release.

The vehicle was allegedly observed driving at a high speed with a passenger riding on the hood of the car on East Calder Way. The passenger was also allegedly observed hanging out of the vehicle.

According to the release, an attempt to stop the vehicle was initiated, but the individual got off the roof, and the sedan sped toward East Beaver Avenue.

The driver then allegedly ran through the stop sign at Locust Lane and East Beaver Avenue and accelerated through heavy foot and vehicle traffic, according to the release.

Police asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the suspects to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

