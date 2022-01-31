The State College Police Department said Monday it is looking for information regarding a theft that occurred at the Walmart on Benner Pike.

According to the release, two males allegedly took $3,894 worth of items from the store between 6:48 p.m. and 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The individuals allegedly "distracted a cashier and tampered with their transactions" to avoid paying, the release said.

The individuals left Walmart's parking lot in a light-colored Dodge Charger and in possession of electronics, clothing, multiple $500 gift cards and cash, according to police.

Police said anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip online.

