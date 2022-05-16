The State College Police Department is requesting community assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly caused property damage at a local bar.
Zeno’s, a bar located at 100 W. College Avenue, had one of its windows broken on May 10 at approximately 7:28 p.m.
According to a press release, the suspect is a white male in his early 20s, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white or light pink t-shirt and gray shorts on Calder Way.
The police request that anyone with information on the incident contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or on its website.
