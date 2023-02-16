The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in retail theft at the downtown Sheetz on Saturday, according to a release.

The suspects allegedly picked up several items throughout the store and left without paying, one of which got into an altercation with another customer and staff before leaving, according to an SCPD release.

According to the release, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

