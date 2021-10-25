The State College Police Department requested the public’s help Monday in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a physical altercation.

The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Beaver Avenue and South Atherton Street, according to the SCPD.

The SCPD said the individual was last seen walking south on South Atherton Street wearing a white sweatshirt, black sweatpants and had facial injuries.

Anyone with information on the individual should call 814-234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the SCPD's website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE