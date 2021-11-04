The State College Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an alleged physical altercation. The alleged incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. Oct. 2, according to State College Police.

According to State College Police, the incident took place near the area of 636 E. College Ave.

The police described one suspect as a white male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and maroon joggers.

The other was described as a 5-foot 8-inch male with shoulder-length hair and a gray mask, according to State College Police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call State College Police at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

