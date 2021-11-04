State College Police

The State College Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an alleged physical altercation. The alleged incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. Oct. 2, according to State College Police.

According to State College Police, the incident took place near the area of 636 E. College Ave.

The police described one suspect as a white male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and maroon joggers.

The other was described as a 5-foot 8-inch male with shoulder-length hair and a gray mask, according to State College Police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call State College Police at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through the department's website.

