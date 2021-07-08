State College Police requested public assistance Thursday to identify a truck that was involved in a hit and run accident July 2, according to a release.

The accident occurred at 3:04 p.m. at 497 Benner Pike, the release said.

The vehicle that allegedly caused the crash was described as a "small, black pick-up truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Mazda B3000," and was allegedly seen backing into a motorcycle parked in the lot across from Advanced Auto Parts.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip online.

