State College Police

a State College Police car sits outside of an apartment complex located on Bradley Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in State College, PA.

On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public's assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft.

The suspect allegedly entered The Tavern, a downtown restaurant and bar, when it was closed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 and took five bottles of liquor from the bar.

The suspect then allegedly fled on foot with another male on West College Avenue.

SCPD suspect 8/11

The SCPD asked anyone who has information regarding the incident to call (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags