On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public's assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft.

The suspect allegedly entered The Tavern, a downtown restaurant and bar, when it was closed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 and took five bottles of liquor from the bar.

The suspect then allegedly fled on foot with another male on West College Avenue.

The SCPD asked anyone who has information regarding the incident to call (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

