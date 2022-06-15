The State College Police Department said Wednesday it's investigating a motor vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet in State College, which is just over five miles from Penn State's campus.
According to police, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT is the vehicle that was stolen "during the night" of Thursday, June 9.
"It is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharger engine and other aftermarket parts," police said.
The SCPD said anyone with information regarding the theft should call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website.
MORE NEWS COVERAGE
The Pugh Street parking garage in State College will be closed from Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.…