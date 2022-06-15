StateCollegePolice

State College Police vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

The State College Police Department said Wednesday it's investigating a motor vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet in State College, which is just over five miles from Penn State's campus.

According to police, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT is the vehicle that was stolen "during the night" of Thursday, June 9.

"It is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharger engine and other aftermarket parts," police said.

SCPD stolen car 6/15

The SCPD said anyone with information regarding the theft should call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags