The State College Police Department said Wednesday it's investigating a motor vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet in State College, which is just over five miles from Penn State's campus.

According to police, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT is the vehicle that was stolen "during the night" of Thursday, June 9.

"It is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharger engine and other aftermarket parts," police said.

The SCPD said anyone with information regarding the theft should call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website.

