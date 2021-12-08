State College Police Department to clean up downtown bicycle racks

In an effort to eliminate the clutter of bike racks and hazards for pedestrians downtown, the State College Police Department announced a bicycle cleanup starting Dec. 15.

The SCPD will remove abandoned bicycles found parked against the borough ordinance, according to a release.

The bicycle parking regulations set in place during this time are:

Unless prohibited by an official traffic control device, a person may park a bicycle on the sidewalk, as long as it doesn't impede traffic. People may not chain their bikes to any borough stop sign, parking sign, official sign, borough trees or parking meters. No person can secure a bicycle to a bike rack within a street right-of-way for more than 72 hours and no more than 30 days in a municipal parking facility.

Any bicycle found violating these regulations will be removed and stored for 90 days. After 90 days, the bikes will be thrown away, the release said.

Anyone with questions can contact the department at 814-234-7150 or email police@statecollegepa.us.

