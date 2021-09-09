The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying an individual who is allegedly involved in a criminal trespass investigation at the downtown State College Target.

We are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual for a criminal trespass investigation incident. View full release>>> https://t.co/WvYH0dPuNH pic.twitter.com/dXQZgi4wmY — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) September 9, 2021

During the store’s closed hours from Sept. 4-5, the individual was allegedly seen accessing "multiple" areas of the store and staying "for several minutes."

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the suspect is encouraged to contact the SCPD or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

