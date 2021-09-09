Target W Beaver Ave

Target on West Beaver Avenue on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

 Rebecca Marcinko

The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying an individual who is allegedly involved in a criminal trespass investigation at the downtown State College Target.

During the store’s closed hours from Sept. 4-5, the individual was allegedly seen accessing "multiple" areas of the store and staying "for several minutes."

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the suspect is encouraged to contact the SCPD or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

