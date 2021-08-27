Feature: Night Shot Allen St/College Ave 4

The State College Police Department said it is seeking help identifying a car allegedly involved in a hit and run motor vehicle crash on Friday at 2 a.m.

The car was allegedly a black four-door Toyota Camry with a missing wheel cover on the driver’s side wheel, according to the SCPD, and the driver's side should have "damage."

Hit and Run Friday, Aug. 27

The incident occurred on the 200 block of East College Avenue, and the vehicle was allegedly last seen driving the wrong way on the 100 block of West Beaver Avenue and turning down Kelly Alley.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150, the SCPD said.

