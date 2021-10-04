The State College Police Department will apply for up to $150,000 in Crisis Intervention & Pre-Trial Diversion Grant money through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to create a social work program.

In an effort to better police response to mental health cases in Centre County, State College borough Communications Specialist Douglas Shontz said via email the PCCD funding would support the program’s overall goal to “reduce the rate at which individuals interact with the police department and otherwise enter or reenter the justice system.”

According to Shontz, the program will provide "social service referrals, case management, internal police training" and outside educational activities, referring to the implementation of resources in the department as a “county-wide goal.”

The grant would also support the hiring of a social worker to provide case management “for individuals interacting with law enforcement because of various social issues, specifically mental health challenges, homelessness and substance abuse,” Shontz said.

Shontz said both the police department and Centre County anticipate the grant application to take “multiple steps," and no timeframe for the final decision is currently available.

