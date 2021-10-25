State College Police

The State College Police Department asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying an older white male in relation to an indecent exposure.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Weis Markets in State College, according to SCPD’s release.

The individual was last seen leaving Weis Markets in a small green sedan, according to the release.

If anyone has information on the suspect, SCPD is encouraging community members to call the department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

