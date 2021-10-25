The State College Police Department asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying an older white male in relation to an indecent exposure.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Weis Markets in State College, according to SCPD’s release.
The individual was last seen leaving Weis Markets in a small green sedan, according to the release.
If anyone has information on the suspect, SCPD is encouraging community members to call the department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
Penn State Transportation Services and the Borough of State College have announced updates r…