The State College Police Department asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying an older white male in relation to an indecent exposure.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Weis Markets in State College, according to SCPD’s release.

The individual was last seen leaving Weis Markets in a small green sedan, according to the release.

If anyone has information on the suspect, SCPD is encouraging community members to call the department at (814) 234-7150 or send an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE