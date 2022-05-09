The State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance Monday in identifying suspects involved in theft case, according to a release.

The suspects were last seen via surveillance camera stealing street signs at the intersection of South Allen and East Fairmount Ave on April 3 at 1:57 a.m.

The SCPD asked for anyone with information regarding the suspects to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

