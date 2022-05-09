Police Station Sign

The State College Police Department's sign in the State College Municipal building on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in State College, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

The State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance Monday in identifying suspects involved in theft case, according to a release.

The suspects were last seen via surveillance camera stealing street signs at the intersection of South Allen and East Fairmount Ave on April 3 at 1:57 a.m.

SCPD alleged theft

The SCPD asked for anyone with information regarding the suspects to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags