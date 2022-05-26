On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals who were allegedly involved in theft, according to a release.

The individuals were allegedly involved in stealing a purse at Giant Foods — located at 2121 S. Atherton St. — on May 22, according to the release.

The SCPD asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the individuals to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip online.

