State College Police

On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals who were allegedly involved in theft, according to a release.

The individuals were allegedly involved in stealing a purse at Giant Foods — located at 2121 S. Atherton St. — on May 22, according to the release.

SCPD suspects 5/26

The SCPD asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the individuals to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip online.

