On Tuesday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying a female who was allegedly involved in theft, according to a release.

The female was allegedly involved in a stealing a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area on May 14, according to the release.

The SCPD asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the female to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE