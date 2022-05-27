On Friday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/driver of a vehicle that fled law enforcement, according to the release.

The individual was seen driving the wrong way on W. College Ave. at the intersection of S. Atherton St. at approximately 11:17 p.m. on April 30, according to the release.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle which then drove away in the southern direction on S. Atherton St., passing other cars in the center turn lane. The vehicle was last seen heading in that direction near W. Hamilton Ave., according to the release.

The SCPD asked for anyone who could assist in identifying the individuals to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

