The State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance Friday in identifying a suspect in a criminal mischief case, according to a release.

The suspect was allegedly seen via surveillance camera entering an unlocked vehicle on April 10.

The SCPD asked for anyone with information regarding the criminal mischief suspect to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+2 State College Police Department requests assistance in alleged theft case On Friday, the State College Police Department released a request for assistance to help ide…