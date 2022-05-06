Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department released a request for the public’s assistance Friday in identifying a suspect in a criminal mischief case, according to a release.

The suspect was allegedly seen via surveillance camera entering an unlocked vehicle on April 10.

Alleged criminal mischief 5/6

The SCPD asked for anyone with information regarding the criminal mischief suspect to call (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip on their website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

 

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags