The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in finding information on a graffiti incident that occurred downtown.

The incident allegedly occurred Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to police, and the graffiti was sprayed on the rear wall of the former Baby's Burgers and Shakes.

The wall was tagged with the word "SAZERP 22" in blue spray paint, according to police, and the individual or individuals who sprayed it are currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or send an anonymous tip through its website, police said.

