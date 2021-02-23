The State College Police Department issued a warning to downtown property owners and residents Tuesday, urging tenants to stay safe the weekend of Feb. 27 — State Patty's Day.

State Patty's Day, which traditionally takes place the weekend after THON every year, is usually a "challenge" resulting in "more crime, more criminal arrests and more alcohol overdoses than a typical winter weekend," according to the release.

SCPD warned that there is heightened concern around "large parties and gatherings" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCPD will be working closely with property managers, and patrolling apartment buildings to ensure tenant safety.

The release offered ways tenants can keep State College "safe and peaceful" this weekend:

Following the "Covid-19 Making and Other Regulations Ordinance 2152," requiring the wearing of a mark when within 6-feet of another person and limiting gatherings to not more than 10 people indoors and not more than 25 people outdoors. The fine for failing to wear a mask or hosting a gathering exceeding the described limits is $300.00.

If you are a student, adhere to the tenets of the Penn State COVID-19 Compact

Do not invite guests to your apartment or house this weekend

Prevent guests from yelling or throwing items off your balcony or from your house

Do not permit anyone less than 21 years of age to consume alcohol at your apartment or house. You can be arrested if anyone under 21 years old consumes alcohol at your apartment or house

Do not serve large quantities of alcohol at your apartment or house

Keep any music or other noise in your residence at reasonable levels. Noise violations will be strictly enforced all hours of the day and night. The minimum fine for a noise violation is $750.00 plus court costs.

Ensure the exterior of your property is free of litter or trash, such as plastic cups, beer cans, food containers, etc.

Property managers and tenants are encouraged to report illegal acts to the police, according to the release.

Penn State students charged with any criminal violation will be reported by the SCPD to Penn State's Office of Student Conduct.

