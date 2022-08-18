The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police.

According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:

Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College Avenue reduced to one lane.

Aug. 17-18 — The 400 block of West College Avenue reduced to one lane.

Aug. 19-20 — The 300 block of West College Avenue reduced by one lane.

Aug. 19-20 — H Alley will be one-way.

Until Aug. 22 — Calder Way between Hetzel Street and Garner Street will be one-way eastbound.

Aug. 19-20 — Calder Way between Garner Street and Heister Street will be closed.

During these dates, traffic violations will be strictly enforced, according to the press release. Drivers should be cautious of signs for parking, driving direction changes, and lane restriction changes.

The State College Police Department reminds people to "be prepared in advance" for delays. To monitor traffic — use the PennDOT511PA app and website.

